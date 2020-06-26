+ taxes & licensing
610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4
Centennial's Home Experience means we do business your way: health and safety are top priorities, test drives happen where you want, appraisals can be done virtually, and we promise express transactions. Call or text 902-598-7966 for more information.
Moving up from the L and LS to the LT trim means the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze includes a lot of extra features: heated seats, alloy wheels, satellite radio compatibility, 6-speaker audio, LED lighting, and cruise control. There's Bluetooth, a rearview camera, and fuel-saving auto-stop/start, as well. The Cruze is rated at 5.9 L/100km in highway driving, yet there's 177 lb-ft of turbocharged torque on tap, too.
Thank you for your interest in this vehicle. It's located at Centennial Honda, 610 South Drive, Summerside, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you; call us toll-free at 1(877)339-6031.
