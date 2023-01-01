Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

114,838 KM

Details Features

$21,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Location

Centennial Honda

610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4

1-902-436-9158

  1. 10775037
  2. 10775037
  3. 10775037
  4. 10775037
  5. 10775037
  6. 10775037
  7. 10775037
  8. 10775037
  9. 10775037
  10. 10775037
  11. 10775037
  12. 10775037
  13. 10775037
  14. 10775037
  15. 10775037
  16. 10775037
  17. 10775037
  18. 10775037
  19. 10775037
  20. 10775037
  21. 10775037
  22. 10775037
  23. 10775037
  24. 10775037
  25. 10775037
Contact Seller

$21,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
114,838KM
Used
VIN 2C4RDGEG9HR876108

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 114,838 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
dvd player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Centennial Honda

Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT for sale in Summerside, PE
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT 114,838 KM $21,989 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Accord Sedan TOURING 2.0 for sale in Summerside, PE
2020 Honda Accord Sedan TOURING 2.0 51,234 KM $35,968 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Civic Sport for sale in Summerside, PE
2020 Honda Civic Sport 89,043 KM $27,853 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Centennial Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Centennial Honda

Centennial Honda

610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4

Call Dealer

1-902-436-XXXX

(click to show)

1-902-436-9158

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,989

+ taxes & licensing

Centennial Honda

1-902-436-9158

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan