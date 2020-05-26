Menu
$16,941

+ taxes & licensing

Centennial Kia

902-724-4542

2017 GMC Terrain

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE-1

2017 GMC Terrain

SLE-1

Location

Centennial Kia

670 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4J1

902-724-4542

$16,941

+ taxes & licensing

  • 55,876KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5025891
  • Stock #: N1872B
  • VIN: 2GKALMEK4H6352633
Exterior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

**AS LOW AS $62 WEEKLY PLUS TAXES** | **FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALMOST ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS**, Centennial\s Home Experience means we do business your way: health and safety are top priorities test drives happen where you want appraisals can be done virtually and we promise express transactions. Call or text 902-598-7966 for more information. This low-mileage 2017 GMC Terrain SLE is a family-friendly SUV at an outstanding price. The Terrain is all about flexibility with MultiFlex second-row seating that slides across an 8-inch track: you can expand your cargo area when you want or expand your rear seating area when you want. There\s also a 7-inch touchscreen with a rearview camera Bluetooth cruise control air conditioning power lumbar support and keyless entry. Thank you for your interest in this GMC Terrain located at Centennial Honda 610 South Drive Summerside PEI. We look forward to hearing from you call us toll-free at 1(877)339-6031.

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
Safety
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Theft System
Additional Features
  • Navigation
  • Reverse Camera
  • Fabric seats
  • Audio Steering Controls
  • Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
  • Lateral airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Centennial Kia

Centennial Kia

670 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4J1

