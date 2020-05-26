+ taxes & licensing
**AS LOW AS $62 WEEKLY PLUS TAXES** | **FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALMOST ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS**, Centennial\s Home Experience means we do business your way: health and safety are top priorities test drives happen where you want appraisals can be done virtually and we promise express transactions. Call or text 902-598-7966 for more information. This low-mileage 2017 GMC Terrain SLE is a family-friendly SUV at an outstanding price. The Terrain is all about flexibility with MultiFlex second-row seating that slides across an 8-inch track: you can expand your cargo area when you want or expand your rear seating area when you want. There\s also a 7-inch touchscreen with a rearview camera Bluetooth cruise control air conditioning power lumbar support and keyless entry. Thank you for your interest in this GMC Terrain located at Centennial Honda 610 South Drive Summerside PEI. We look forward to hearing from you call us toll-free at 1(877)339-6031.
