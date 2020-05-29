Menu
$22,373

+ taxes & licensing

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

Location

610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4

  5085705
  5085705
$22,373

+ taxes & licensing

  • 80,594KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5085705
  • Stock #: U2014B
  • VIN: 2HGFC3A52HH220410
Exterior Colour
Bleu
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
2-door
http://www.centennialhonda.com/occasion/Honda-Civic-2017-id7776762.html

This Honda Civic comes with Honda Plus Extended Warranty, 7 Years/160,000Kms - Exp. October 10, 2024.

Centennials Home Experience means we do business your way: health and safety are top priorities, test drives happen where you want, appraisals can be done virtually, and we promise express transactions. Call or text 902-598-7966 for more information
Thank you for your interest in this Honda Civic located at Centennial Honda, 610 South Drive, Summerside, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you call us toll-free at 1(877)339-6031.
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Phares automatiques
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Pneus performance
  • Toit ouvrant en verre
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Transmission Manuelle
  • Transmission Manuelle - 6 vitesses
  • Sièges tissu
  • Radio HD
  • Système GPS
  • Banquette arrière divisée

