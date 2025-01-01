$21,997+ tax & licensing
2017 Honda CR-V
EX
Location
Caseley Auto Sales
56 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4Y8
902-918-5600
Certified
$21,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 129,000 KM
Vehicle Description
$103/Week payments based on market value price of $21,997
Easiest approval process on PEI… You are approved.
Here to help get you driving.
2 Month 4000 Km Limited Warranty Included
New MVI / Oil Change
100+ Multipoint inspection
Short term ownership options
Affordable Payments
*Payment showcased based a short term ownership program O.A.C, payments estimated on value market pricing at time of posting and is subject to change without notice.
Vehicle Features
