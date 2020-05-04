610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4
1-902-436-9158
Centennial s Home Experience means we do business your way: health and safety are top priorities, test drives happen where you want, appraisals can be done virtually, and we promise express transactions. Call or text 902-598-7966 for more information.
Quick and fun to drive, the 2017 Honda CR-V LX includes the features you want with a surplus of space, great on-road manners, and the added benefit of amazing fuel efficiency. No wonder the Canadian-built CR-V has consistently proven to be one of Canada\'s best-selling SUVs.
Inside, the CR-V LX includes proximity access with pushbutton start, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto on a 7-inch touchscreen, and dual-zone automatic climate control. There are heated seats, proximity access with pushbutton start, and alloy wheels, too. There\'s even integrated remote start, LED lighting, and a multi-angle rearview camera.
Plus there\'s an abundance of luggage space (over 2,100 litres of cargo capacity) and a highway fuel economy rating of 7.0 L/100km.
Thank you for your interest in this Honda CR-V located at Centennial Honda, 610 South Drive, Summerside, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you; call us toll-free at 1(877)339-6031.
