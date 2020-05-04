Menu
2017 Honda CR-V

2017 Honda CR-V

Centennial Honda

610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4

1-902-436-9158

$22,352

+ taxes & licensing

  • 67,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4953468
  • Stock #: 10514A
  • VIN: 2HKRW1H39HH002757
Exterior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
Centennial s Home Experience means we do business your way: health and safety are top priorities, test drives happen where you want, appraisals can be done virtually, and we promise express transactions. Call or text 902-598-7966 for more information.

Quick and fun to drive, the 2017 Honda CR-V LX includes the features you want with a surplus of space, great on-road manners, and the added benefit of amazing fuel efficiency. No wonder the Canadian-built CR-V has consistently proven to be one of Canada\'s best-selling SUVs.

Inside, the CR-V LX includes proximity access with pushbutton start, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto on a 7-inch touchscreen, and dual-zone automatic climate control. There are heated seats, proximity access with pushbutton start, and alloy wheels, too. There\'s even integrated remote start, LED lighting, and a multi-angle rearview camera.

Plus there\'s an abundance of luggage space (over 2,100 litres of cargo capacity) and a highway fuel economy rating of 7.0 L/100km.

Thank you for your interest in this Honda CR-V located at Centennial Honda, 610 South Drive, Summerside, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you; call us toll-free at 1(877)339-6031.
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Traction avant
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Démarreur à distance
  • Sièges tissu

610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4

