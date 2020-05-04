Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Honda HR-V

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda HR-V

Location

Centennial Honda

610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4

1-902-436-9158

  1. 4953474
  2. 4953474
  3. 4953474
  4. 4953474
  5. 4953474
  6. 4953474
  7. 4953474
  8. 4953474
  9. 4953474
  10. 4953474
  11. 4953474
  12. 4953474
  13. 4953474
  14. 4953474
  15. 4953474
  16. 4953474
  17. 4953474
  18. 4953474
  19. 4953474
  20. 4953474
  21. 4953474
  22. 4953474
  23. 4953474
  24. 4953474
  25. 4953474
  26. 4953474
  27. 4953474
  28. 4953474
  29. 4953474
  30. 4953474
  31. 4953474
  32. 4953474
  33. 4953474
Contact Seller

$19,768

+ taxes & licensing

  • 43,040KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4953474
  • Stock #: U2022
  • VIN: 3CZRU5H38HM102219
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
http://www.centennialhonda.com/occasion/Honda-HRV-2017-id7688534.html

Centennial s Home Experience means we do business your way: health and safety are top priorities, test drives happen where you want, appraisals can be done virtually, and we promise express transactions. Call or text 902-598-7966 for more information.

Nicely equipped and highly practical, the fuel-efficient 2017 Honda HR-V is an ideal vehicle for drivers who want flexible interior packaging. The HR-V is huge inside, especially since Honda includes its second row Magic Seat that flips and folds and rearranges itself in countless ways.

The HR-V LX\'s cabin also includes a great array of features: automatic climate control, keyless entry, heated front seats, multi-angle rearview camera, Bluetooth, and cruise control.

Thank you for your interest in this Honda HR-V located at Centennial Honda, 610 South Drive, Summerside, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you; call us toll-free at 1(877)339-6031.
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Traction avant
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Pneus performance
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Cache bagages
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Centennial Honda

2017 Nissan Versa No...
 103,588 KM
$10,466 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic
 65,000 KM
$16,478 + tax & lic
2017 Honda CR-V
 86,000 KM
$24,186 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Centennial Honda

Centennial Honda

610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-902-436-XXXX

(click to show)

1-902-436-9158

Send A Message