$14,131+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe
SPORT PREMIUM AWD
Location
Centennial Honda
610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4
1-902-436-9158
Used
129,075KM
VIN 5XYZUDLB9HG438019
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 25-214A
- Mileage 129,075 KM
Vehicle Description
This appealing, value-packed 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium is absolutely stuffed with features and also includes the all-weather benefits of all-wheel drive. There's a 12-way power driver's seat, heated front and rear seats plus a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, and rear parking assist. Of course, a big part of the Santa Fe Sport's appeal is its spacious SUV bodystyle.
The Santa Fe Sport's flexibility is key, thanks to 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats, 2,025 litres of max. cargo capacity, and 39 inches of rear seat legroom. And it certainly doesn't hurt that the Santa Fe Sport is priced very affordably, as well.
Thank you for your interest in this vehicle. It's located at Centennial Honda, 610 South Drive, Summerside, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you; call us toll-free at 1-902-436-9158.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription
Centennial Honda
610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4
