This appealing, value-packed 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium is absolutely stuffed with features and also includes the all-weather benefits of all-wheel drive. Theres a 12-way power drivers seat, heated front and rear seats plus a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, and rear parking assist. Of course, a big part of the Santa Fe Sports appeal is its spacious SUV bodystyle. The Santa Fe Sports flexibility is key, thanks to 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats, 2,025 litres of max. cargo capacity, and 39 inches of rear seat legroom. And it certainly doesnt hurt that the Santa Fe Sport is priced very affordably, as well.

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

129,075 KM

Details Description Features

$14,131

+ tax & licensing
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT PREMIUM AWD

12007099

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe

SPORT PREMIUM AWD

Location

Centennial Honda

610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4

1-902-436-9158

$14,131

+ taxes & licensing

Used
129,075KM
VIN 5XYZUDLB9HG438019

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 25-214A
  • Mileage 129,075 KM

Vehicle Description

This appealing, value-packed 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium is absolutely stuffed with features and also includes the all-weather benefits of all-wheel drive. There's a 12-way power driver's seat, heated front and rear seats plus a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, and rear parking assist. Of course, a big part of the Santa Fe Sport's appeal is its spacious SUV bodystyle. 




The Santa Fe Sport's flexibility is key, thanks to 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats, 2,025 litres of max. cargo capacity, and 39 inches of rear seat legroom. And it certainly doesn't hurt that the Santa Fe Sport is priced very affordably, as well.




Thank you for your interest in this vehicle. It's located at Centennial Honda, 610 South Drive, Summerside, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you; call us toll-free at 1-902-436-9158.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Centennial Honda

Centennial Honda

610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4

1-902-436-9158

$14,131

+ taxes & licensing

Centennial Honda

1-902-436-9158

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe