2017 Toyota Corolla

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear child safety locks

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Adaptive Cruise Control

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Seating Bucket Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance

Steel spare wheel Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

4 Cylinder Engine Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

glove box

Air filtration Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Body-coloured door handles Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

SPLASH GUARDS

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Front license plate bracket

Lane Departure Warning

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

80 amp alternator

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Transmission: 6-Speed Manual

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Knee Air Bag

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

M/T

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

Black grille w/chrome surround

Bluetooth Connection

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors

Fuel Capacity: 50L

Gasoline Fuel

6-Speed M/T

1 12V DC Power Outlet

1 Seatback Storage Pocket

Cargo Space Lights

Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

Delayed Accessory Power

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Trunk Rear Cargo Access

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Leather Gear Shift Knob

Automatic Air Conditioning

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet

Analog Display

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

Black Side Windows Trim

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest

4-Way Passenger Seat

6-Way Driver Seat

50 L Fuel Tank

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

Lane Keeping Assist

Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Distance Pacing

Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel

356CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

4.21 Axle Ratio

Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger seat fore/aft, seat recline adjustment, driver seat vertical adjustment and driver and passenger vertical headrests

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Engine: 1.8L 4 Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), ultra low emissions vehicle (ULEV II) and sport mode

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Pre-Collision System (pcs)

