2017 Toyota Corolla

SE

Location

Summerside Toyota

110 Walker Ave, Summerside, PE C1N 6V9

855-602-1946

$14,390

+ taxes & licensing

  • 87,201KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4959201
  • Stock #: 7241N
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE5HC857241
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear child safety locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
  • Steel spare wheel
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • glove box
  • Air filtration
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Body-coloured door handles
Suspension
  • Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • SPLASH GUARDS
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • 80 amp alternator
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Leatherette Door Trim Insert
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • M/T
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Black grille w/chrome surround
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
  • Fuel Capacity: 50L
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 6-Speed M/T
  • 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Leather Gear Shift Knob
  • Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • Analog Display
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
  • Black Side Windows Trim
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat
  • 6-Way Driver Seat
  • 50 L Fuel Tank
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Distance Pacing
  • Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
  • 356CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • 4.21 Axle Ratio
  • Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger seat fore/aft, seat recline adjustment, driver seat vertical adjustment and driver and passenger vertical headrests
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Engine: 1.8L 4 Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), ultra low emissions vehicle (ULEV II) and sport mode
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Pre-Collision System (pcs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

