2017 Toyota Corolla

- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear child safety locks
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Remote Trunk Release
- Floor mats
- Temporary spare tire
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Rear Spoiler
- Tires - Front Performance
- Tires - Rear Performance
- Steel spare wheel
- Powertrain
-
- Front Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- 4 Cylinder Engine
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Windows
-
- Comfort
-
- Climate Control
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- glove box
- Air filtration
- Trim
-
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Body-coloured door handles
- Suspension
-
- Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- SPLASH GUARDS
- Front-wheel drive
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Front license plate bracket
- Lane Departure Warning
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- 80 amp alternator
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
- Front Cupholder
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Leatherette Door Trim Insert
- Knee Air Bag
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- M/T
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Light tinted glass
- Black grille w/chrome surround
- Bluetooth Connection
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
- Fuel Capacity: 50L
- Gasoline Fuel
- 6-Speed M/T
- 1 12V DC Power Outlet
- 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
- Cargo Space Lights
- Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Trunk Rear Cargo Access
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Leather Gear Shift Knob
- Automatic Air Conditioning
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
- Analog Display
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
- Black Side Windows Trim
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
- Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
- 4-Way Passenger Seat
- 6-Way Driver Seat
- 50 L Fuel Tank
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Seats w/Cloth Back Material
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Distance Pacing
- Driver Knee Airbag and Passenger Cushion Front Airbag
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
- 356CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- 4.21 Axle Ratio
- Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats -inc: driver and passenger seat fore/aft, seat recline adjustment, driver seat vertical adjustment and driver and passenger vertical headrests
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Engine: 1.8L 4 Cylinder 16-Valve DOHC -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i), ultra low emissions vehicle (ULEV II) and sport mode
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Pre-Collision System (pcs)
