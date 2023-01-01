Menu
2018 Chevrolet Colorado

244,125 KM

Details Description Features

$137

+ tax & licensing
$137

+ taxes & licensing

Caseley Auto Sales

WT (2 Seater)

Location

56 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4Y8

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$137

+ taxes & licensing

244,125KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9641992
  • Stock #: 24
  • VIN: 1GCHSBEA0J1179887

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 244,125 KM

Vehicle Description

$137/Week payments based on market value price of $17,499

Easiest approval process on PEI… You are approved.

Here to help get you driving.

2 Month 4000 Km Limited Warranty Included

New MVI / Oil Change

100+ Multipoint inspection

Short term ownership options

Affordable Payments

 

 

*Payment showcased based a short term ownership program O.A.C, payments estimated on value market pricing at time of posting and is subject to change without notice.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Driver Seat
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

56 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4Y8
