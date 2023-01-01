$137+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Colorado
WT (2 Seater)
Location
Caseley Auto Sales
56 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4Y8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$137
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9641992
- Stock #: 24
- VIN: 1GCHSBEA0J1179887
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 244,125 KM
Vehicle Description
$137/Week payments based on market value price of $17,499
Easiest approval process on PEI… You are approved.
Here to help get you driving.
2 Month 4000 Km Limited Warranty Included
New MVI / Oil Change
100+ Multipoint inspection
Short term ownership options
Affordable Payments
*Payment showcased based a short term ownership program O.A.C, payments estimated on value market pricing at time of posting and is subject to change without notice.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.