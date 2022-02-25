Menu
2018 Kia Forte

59,783 KM

Details Description Features

$17,486

+ tax & licensing
$17,486

+ taxes & licensing

Centennial Kia

844-902-5151

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Forte

2018 Kia Forte

LX+

2018 Kia Forte

LX+

Location

Centennial Kia

670 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4J1

844-902-5151

$17,486

+ taxes & licensing

59,783KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8411781
  Stock #: N2215B
  VIN: 3KPFL4A79JE283916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Radiant Red R4R
  • Interior Colour Urban Gray U4G
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,783 KM

Vehicle Description

Spacious, efficient, affordable, and nicely equipped, this 2018 Kia Forte LX+ is a prime pre-owned choice. The Forte LX's list of standard equipment includes key elements such as Bluetooth, air conditioning, keyless entry, and an automatic transmission. The LX+'s job is to add a bundle of creature comforts: heated front seats, windshield wiper de-icer, cruise control, fog lights, and 6-speaker audio. There are alloy wheels and split-folding rear seats, as well, plus a big 7-inch centre screen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and a rearview camera.




Thank you for your interest in this vehicle. It's located at Centennial Kia of Summerside, 670 Water Street, Summerside, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you; call us toll-free at 1-902-724-4542.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Centennial Kia

Centennial Kia

670 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4J1

