Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

146,390 KM

Details Features

$24,647

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,647

+ taxes & licensing

Centennial Kia

844-902-5151

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Location

Centennial Kia

670 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4J1

844-902-5151

  1. 9789526
  2. 9789526
  3. 9789526
  4. 9789526
  5. 9789526
  6. 9789526
  7. 9789526
  8. 9789526
  9. 9789526
  10. 9789526
  11. 9789526
  12. 9789526
  13. 9789526
  14. 9789526
  15. 9789526
  16. 9789526
  17. 9789526
  18. 9789526
  19. 9789526
Contact Seller

$24,647

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
146,390KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9789526
  • Stock #: N2265C
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEGXKR654166

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 146,390 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Centennial Kia

2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 146,390 KM
$24,647 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sorento LX
 82,251 KM
$22,974 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 110,000 KM
$19,672 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Centennial Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Centennial Kia

Centennial Kia

670 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4J1

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5151

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory