$125/Weekly payments based on market value price of $31,499

Easiest approval process on PEI… You are approved.

Here to help get you driving.

2 Month 4000 Km Limited Warranty Included

New MVI / Oil Change

100+ Multipoint inspection

Short term ownership options

Affordable Payments

*Payment showcased based a short term ownership program O.A.C, payments estimated on value market pricing at time of posting and is subject to change without notice.

2019 Ford F-150

126,070 KM

Details Description Features

$31,499

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford F-150

XL

13145713

2019 Ford F-150

XL

Location

Caseley Auto Sales

56 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4Y8

902-918-5600

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
126,070KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EP5KFD21628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 29
  • Mileage 126,070 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Backup camera
Bluetooth

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Caseley Auto Sales

Caseley Auto Sales

56 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4Y8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

902-918-5600

2019 Ford F-150