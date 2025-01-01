Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Honda CR-V

126,000 KM

Details Features

$22,498

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Honda CR-V

LX

Watch This Vehicle
12175663

2019 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Centennial Honda

610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4

1-902-436-9158

Contact Seller

$22,498

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
126,000KM
VIN 2HKRW2H25KH104884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Centennial Honda

Used 2024 Honda Odyssey Black Edition for sale in Summerside, PE
2024 Honda Odyssey Black Edition 39,101 KM $56,509 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Terrain SLE AWD for sale in Summerside, PE
2021 GMC Terrain SLE AWD 93,763 KM $24,565 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota Camry SE for sale in Summerside, PE
2012 Toyota Camry SE 131,261 KM $11,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Centennial Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Centennial Honda

Centennial Honda

610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4

Call Dealer

1-902-436-XXXX

(click to show)

1-902-436-9158

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,498

+ taxes & licensing

Centennial Honda

1-902-436-9158

Contact Seller
2019 Honda CR-V