2019 Nissan Kicks
S
Location
Used
63,455KM
VIN 3N1CP5CU9KL563318
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lunar Orange
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 63,455 KM
Vehicle Description
This low-mileage 2019 Nissan Kicks S is jam-packed with convenient content and tech features. Theres blind spot monitoring, intelligent emergency braking with pedestrian detection, rear intelligent emergency braking, forward collision warning, and lane departure warning. Remember, this is all in the Kicks S, the most affordable Kicks in the lineup. We're not done, either: the Kicks also includes a 7-inch touchscreen, rearview camera, outstanding 6-speaker audio, keyless entry, and Bluetooth.
It's hard to wrap your head around just how much space the Nissan Kicks packs into its cabin, not just for front and rear occupants but in a gigantic cargo area. The Kicks combines that unbelievable space with a refined driving experience. There's smooth ride quality, a quiet interior, and a lively engine that returns top-notch fuel economy: 6.6 L/100km on the highway.
Thank you for your interest in this vehicle. It's located at Centennial Kia of Summerside, 670 Water Street, Summerside, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you; call us toll-free at 1-902-724-4542.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation
