This low-mileage 2019 Nissan Kicks S is jam-packed with convenient content and tech features. Theres blind spot monitoring, intelligent emergency braking with pedestrian detection, rear intelligent emergency braking, forward collision warning, and lane departure warning. Remember, this is all in the Kicks S, the most affordable Kicks in the lineup. Were not done, either: the Kicks also includes a 7-inch touchscreen, rearview camera, outstanding 6-speaker audio, keyless entry, and Bluetooth. Its hard to wrap your head around just how much space the Nissan Kicks packs into its cabin, not just for front and rear occupants but in a gigantic cargo area. The Kicks combines that unbelievable space with a refined driving experience. Theres smooth ride quality, a quiet interior, and a lively engine that returns top-notch fuel economy: 6.6 L/100km on the highway. Thank you for your interest in this vehicle. Its located at Centennial Kia of Summerside, 670 Water Street, Summerside, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you; call us toll-free at 1-902-724-4542.

2019 Nissan Kicks

63,455 KM

2019 Nissan Kicks

S

Location

Centennial Kia

670 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4J1

844-902-5151

Used
63,455KM
VIN 3N1CP5CU9KL563318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Orange
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,455 KM

Vehicle Description

This low-mileage 2019 Nissan Kicks S is jam-packed with convenient content and tech features. Theres blind spot monitoring, intelligent emergency braking with pedestrian detection, rear intelligent emergency braking, forward collision warning, and lane departure warning. Remember, this is all in the Kicks S, the most affordable Kicks in the lineup. We're not done, either: the Kicks also includes a 7-inch touchscreen, rearview camera, outstanding 6-speaker audio, keyless entry, and Bluetooth.




It's hard to wrap your head around just how much space the Nissan Kicks packs into its cabin, not just for front and rear occupants but in a gigantic cargo area. The Kicks combines that unbelievable space with a refined driving experience. There's smooth ride quality, a quiet interior, and a lively engine that returns top-notch fuel economy: 6.6 L/100km on the highway. 




Thank you for your interest in this vehicle. It's located at Centennial Kia of Summerside, 670 Water Street, Summerside, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you; call us toll-free at 1-902-724-4542.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation

2019 Nissan Kicks