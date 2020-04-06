Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Nissan Kicks

S

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Kicks

S

Location

Centennial Kia

670 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4J1

902-724-4542

  1. 4849959
  2. 4849959
  3. 4849959
  4. 4849959
  5. 4849959
  6. 4849959
  7. 4849959
  8. 4849959
  9. 4849959
  10. 4849959
  11. 4849959
  12. 4849959
  13. 4849959
  14. 4849959
  15. 4849959
  16. 4849959
  17. 4849959
  18. 4849959
  19. 4849959
  20. 4849959
  21. 4849959
  22. 4849959
  23. 4849959
  24. 4849959
  25. 4849959
Contact Seller

$16,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 16,085KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4849959
  • Stock #: N1789B
  • VIN: 3N1CP5CU9KL561066
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Nissan Kicks S, With terrific pre-owned savings this very low-mileage 2019 Nissan Kicks offers great styling a spacious and refined cabin and a fun-to-drive architecture that\s earned top-notch reviews since day 1. There\s great fuel efficiency as well: 6.6 L/100km in highway driving. That\s hard to beat in a small crossover. Of course the Kicks isn\t small; not inside. The Kicks offers 716 litres of cargo capacity or 915 with the rear seats folded. Plus there\s over 33 inches of rear seat legroom. The list of standard features in the Kicks S includes pushbutton start forward collision warning intelligent emergency braking and a rearview camera. There\s a 7-inch touchscreen Bluetooth 6-speaker audio air conditioning cruise control and USB/aux inputs. Thank you for your interest in this Nissan Kicks located at Centennial Kia of Summerside 670 Water Street Summerside PEI. We look forward to hearing from you; call us toll-free at 1 (888) 710-1993.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
Additional Features
  • Onboard Computer
  • Wheel Covers
  • Reverse Camera
  • Keyless Start
  • Fabric seats
  • Audio Steering Controls
  • Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
  • Lateral airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Centennial Kia

2017 Kia Sorento SX ...
 35,702 KM
$29,490 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Soul EX | N...
 52,194 KM
$15,990 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sportage
 95,555 KM
$15,648 + tax & lic
Centennial Kia

Centennial Kia

670 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4J1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

902-724-XXXX

(click to show)

902-724-4542

Alternate Numbers
888-710-1993

Send A Message