Nissan Kicks S, With terrific pre-owned savings this very low-mileage 2019 Nissan Kicks offers great styling a spacious and refined cabin and a fun-to-drive architecture that\s earned top-notch reviews since day 1. There\s great fuel efficiency as well: 6.6 L/100km in highway driving. That\s hard to beat in a small crossover. Of course the Kicks isn\t small; not inside. The Kicks offers 716 litres of cargo capacity or 915 with the rear seats folded. Plus there\s over 33 inches of rear seat legroom. The list of standard features in the Kicks S includes pushbutton start forward collision warning intelligent emergency braking and a rearview camera. There\s a 7-inch touchscreen Bluetooth 6-speaker audio air conditioning cruise control and USB/aux inputs. Thank you for your interest in this Nissan Kicks located at Centennial Kia of Summerside 670 Water Street Summerside PEI. We look forward to hearing from you; call us toll-free at 1 (888) 710-1993.
