Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14pt; color: #ba372a;><strong style=font-size: 24px;>$109/Weekly payments based on market value price of $21,897</strong></span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14pt; color: #000000;><strong>Easiest approval process on PEI… You are approved.</strong></span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=text-decoration: underline; color: #ba372a;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>Here to help get you driving.</strong></span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>2 Month 4000 Km Limited Warranty Included</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>New MVI / Oil Change</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>100+ Multipoint inspection</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>Short term ownership options</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>Affordable Payments</strong></p><p> </p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><strong style=font-size: 10.6667px;>*Payment showcased based a short term ownership program O.A.C, payments estimated on value market pricing at time of posting and is subject to change without notice.</strong></p>

2020 Kia Sedona

138,054 KM

Details Description Features

$21,897

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Kia Sedona

LX

Watch This Vehicle
12153886

2020 Kia Sedona

LX

Location

Caseley Auto Sales

56 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4Y8

902-918-5600

  1. 1738595187
  2. 1738595187
  3. 1738595187
  4. 1738595187
  5. 1738595187
  6. 1738595187
  7. 1738595187
  8. 1738595188
  9. 1738595187
  10. 1738595188
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,897

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
138,054KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDMB5C12L6563761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 138,054 KM

Vehicle Description

$109/Weekly payments based on market value price of $21,897

Easiest approval process on PEI… You are approved.

Here to help get you driving.

2 Month 4000 Km Limited Warranty Included

New MVI / Oil Change

100+ Multipoint inspection

Short term ownership options

Affordable Payments

 

 

*Payment showcased based a short term ownership program O.A.C, payments estimated on value market pricing at time of posting and is subject to change without notice.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Heated seats
Apple Carplay
Heated Steering

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Caseley Auto Sales

Used 2022 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED for sale in Summerside, PE
2022 Hyundai Venue PREFERRED 89,900 KM $21,000 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES for sale in Summerside, PE
2018 Mitsubishi Mirage ES 134,716 KM $10,997 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson SE for sale in Summerside, PE
2018 Hyundai Tucson SE 75,942 KM $18,997 + tax & lic

Email Caseley Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Caseley Auto Sales

Caseley Auto Sales

56 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4Y8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

902-918-XXXX

(click to show)

902-918-5600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,897

+ taxes & licensing

Caseley Auto Sales

902-918-5600

Contact Seller
2020 Kia Sedona