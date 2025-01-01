$22,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Kia Sorento
LX
2020 Kia Sorento
LX
Location
Centennial Kia
670 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4J1
844-902-5151
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,949KM
VIN 5XYPGDA38LG688872
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # U1098A
- Mileage 88,949 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Centennial Kia
2016 Jeep Cherokee NORTH 4X4 75,000 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
2023 Kia Sportage X-LINE LIMITED AWD 62,983 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
2024 Kia Seltos LX 60,358 KM $24,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Centennial Kia
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Centennial Kia
670 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4J1
Call Dealer
844-902-XXXX(click to show)
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Centennial Kia
844-902-5151
2020 Kia Sorento