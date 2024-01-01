Menu
This 2020 Kia Sportage EX AWD is stylish, spacious, efficient, affordable, and most of all, capable. The Sportages Dynamax intelligent all-wheel-drive reacts to wheel slippage but goes a step further by anticipating a loss of grip and shuffling power proactively. Combine the Sportages all-wheel-drive effectiveness with great ride height and its huge cargo area (868 litres) and this Kias all-around usefulness is obvious. Yet the Sportage is also very nicely featured. Theres an 8-inch centre screen with Apply CarPlay/Android Auto plus heated seats, fog lights, rearview camera, keyless entry, air conditioning, and alloy wheels. But thats just the standard kit. The Sportage EX adds a ton of upmarket options: panoramic sunroof, 10-way power drivers seat, heated steering wheel, wireless charger, proximity access/pushbutton start, lane keep assist, and forward collision alert.

92,419 KM

Details Description Features

EX AWD

Location

Centennial Kia

670 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4J1

844-902-5151

92,419KM
Used
VIN KNDPNCAC1L7778491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Storm Blue BU2
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 92,419 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2020 Kia Sportage EX AWD is stylish, spacious, efficient, affordable, and most of all, capable. The Sportage's Dynamax intelligent all-wheel-drive reacts to wheel slippage but goes a step further by anticipating a loss of grip and shuffling power proactively.




Combine the Sportage's all-wheel-drive effectiveness with great ride height and its huge cargo area (868 litres) and this Kia's all-around usefulness is obvious. Yet the Sportage is also very nicely featured. There's an 8-inch centre screen with Apply CarPlay/Android Auto plus heated seats, fog lights, rearview camera, keyless entry, air conditioning, and alloy wheels. But that's just the standard kit. 




The Sportage EX adds a ton of upmarket options: panoramic sunroof, 10-way power driver's seat, heated steering wheel, wireless charger, proximity access/pushbutton start, lane keep assist, and forward collision alert.




Thank you for your interest in this vehicle. It's located at Centennial Kia of Summerside, 670 Water Street, Summerside, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you; call us toll-free at 1-902-724-4542.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Front collision mitigation

