Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14pt; color: #ba372a;><strong style=font-size: 24px;>$76/Week payments based on market value price of $20,498</strong></span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14pt; color: #000000;><strong>Easiest approval process on PEI… You are approved.</strong></span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=text-decoration: underline; color: #ba372a;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>Here to help get you driving.</strong></span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>2 Month 4000 Km Limited Warranty Included</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>New MVI / Oil Change</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>100+ Multipoint inspection</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>Short term ownership options</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>Affordable Payments</strong></p><p> </p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><strong style=font-size: 10.6667px;>*Payment showcased based a short term ownership program O.A.C, payments estimated on value market pricing at time of posting and is subject to change without notice.</strong></p>

2020 Nissan Qashqai

58,906 KM

Details Description Features

$20,498

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Nissan Qashqai

S

Watch This Vehicle
13145935

2020 Nissan Qashqai

S

Location

Caseley Auto Sales

56 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4Y8

902-918-5600

  1. 1762361794664
  2. 1762361795124
  3. 1762361795540
  4. 1762361795946
  5. 1762361796368
  6. 1762361796780
  7. 1762361797161
  8. 1762361797632
  9. 1762361798036
  10. 1762361798435
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,498

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
58,906KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN1BJ1CV1LW266828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 63
  • Mileage 58,906 KM

Vehicle Description

$76/Week payments based on market value price of $20,498

Easiest approval process on PEI… You are approved.

Here to help get you driving.

2 Month 4000 Km Limited Warranty Included

New MVI / Oil Change

100+ Multipoint inspection

Short term ownership options

Affordable Payments

 

 

*Payment showcased based a short term ownership program O.A.C, payments estimated on value market pricing at time of posting and is subject to change without notice.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Sunroof

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Caseley Auto Sales

Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier for sale in Summerside, PE
2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier 125,340 KM $19,498 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Transit T-250 for sale in Summerside, PE
2022 Ford Transit T-250 68,108 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford EcoSport Titanium for sale in Summerside, PE
2018 Ford EcoSport Titanium 127,872 KM $16,995 + tax & lic

Email Caseley Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Caseley Auto Sales

Caseley Auto Sales

56 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4Y8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

902-918-XXXX

(click to show)

902-918-5600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,498

+ taxes & licensing>

Caseley Auto Sales

902-918-5600

2020 Nissan Qashqai