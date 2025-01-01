Menu
<p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14pt; color: #ba372a;><strong style=font-size: 24px;>$91/Weekly payments based on market value price of $24,500</strong></span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14pt; color: #000000;><strong>Easiest approval process on PEI… You are approved.</strong></span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=text-decoration: underline; color: #ba372a;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>Here to help get you driving.</strong></span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>2 Month 4000 Km Limited Warranty Included</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>New MVI / Oil Change</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>100+ Multipoint inspection</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>Short term ownership options</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>Affordable Payments</strong></p><p> </p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><strong style=font-size: 10.6667px;>*Payment showcased based a short term ownership program O.A.C, payments estimated on value market pricing at time of posting and is subject to change without notice.</strong></p>

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

109,418 KM

$24,500

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend

12971238

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend

Caseley Auto Sales

56 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4Y8

902-918-5600

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
109,418KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FMCR9B62MRB34230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 17
  • Mileage 109,418 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Backup Camera
Heated Seats
Wireless Phone Charger

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Caseley Auto Sales

Caseley Auto Sales

56 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4Y8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

902-918-5600

2021 Ford Bronco Sport