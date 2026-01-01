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2021 Honda Civic
EX
2021 Honda Civic
EX
Location
Centennial Honda
610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4
1-902-436-9158
$24,453
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
77,222KM
VIN 2HGFC2F73MH000417
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour BLACK, FABRIC SEATING SURFACES
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 77,222 KM
Vehicle Description
Better than ever in every quantifiable way, the 2021 Honda Civic is an award-winning, best-selling, top-performing four-door that appeals to buyers of all types.
This 2021 Civic EX is still the fun-to-drive, fuel-efficient, spacious, and well-built Civic you expect. But it's also very, very well equipped. Extras on the EX include a sunroof, integrated remote start, an 8-way power driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, LaneWatch blind spot display, and proximity access/pushbutton start.
That's on top of standard equipment like a multi-angle rearview camera, auto high beams, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, heated front seats, 8-speaker audio, a 7-inch touchscreen, and Honda Sensing advanced safety tech like adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist.
Thank you for your interest in this vehicle. It's located at Centennial Honda, 515 Central Street, Summerside, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you; call us at 1-902-436-9158.
This 2021 Civic EX is still the fun-to-drive, fuel-efficient, spacious, and well-built Civic you expect. But it's also very, very well equipped. Extras on the EX include a sunroof, integrated remote start, an 8-way power driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, LaneWatch blind spot display, and proximity access/pushbutton start.
That's on top of standard equipment like a multi-angle rearview camera, auto high beams, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, heated front seats, 8-speaker audio, a 7-inch touchscreen, and Honda Sensing advanced safety tech like adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist.
Thank you for your interest in this vehicle. It's located at Centennial Honda, 515 Central Street, Summerside, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you; call us at 1-902-436-9158.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Centennial Honda
610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4
Call Dealer
1-902-436-XXXX(click to show)
$24,453
+ taxes & licensing>
Centennial Honda
1-902-436-9158
2021 Honda Civic