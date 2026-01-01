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<span>Better than ever in every quantifiable way, the 2021 Honda Civic is an award-winning, best-selling, top-performing four-door that appeals to buyers of all types.</span> <span>This 2021 Civic EX is still the fun-to-drive, fuel-efficient, spacious, and well-built Civic you expect. But its also very, very well equipped. Extras on the EX include a sunroof, integrated remote start, an 8-way power drivers seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, LaneWatch blind spot display, and proximity access/pushbutton start.<span class=Apple-converted-space> </span></span> <span>Thats on top of standard equipment like a multi-angle rearview camera, auto high beams, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, heated front seats, 8-speaker audio, a 7-inch touchscreen, and Honda Sensing advanced safety tech like adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist.</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>Thank you for your interest in this vehicle. Its located at Centennial Honda, 515 Central Street, Summerside, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you; call us at 1-902-436-9158.</span>

2021 Honda Civic

77,222 KM

Details Description Features

$24,453

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Honda Civic

EX

Watch This Vehicle
14335758

2021 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Centennial Honda

610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4

1-902-436-9158

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Contact Seller

$24,453

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
77,222KM
VIN 2HGFC2F73MH000417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour BLACK, FABRIC SEATING SURFACES
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,222 KM

Vehicle Description

Better than ever in every quantifiable way, the 2021 Honda Civic is an award-winning, best-selling, top-performing four-door that appeals to buyers of all types.




This 2021 Civic EX is still the fun-to-drive, fuel-efficient, spacious, and well-built Civic you expect. But it's also very, very well equipped. Extras on the EX include a sunroof, integrated remote start, an 8-way power driver's seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, LaneWatch blind spot display, and proximity access/pushbutton start. 




That's on top of standard equipment like a multi-angle rearview camera, auto high beams, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, heated front seats, 8-speaker audio, a 7-inch touchscreen, and Honda Sensing advanced safety tech like adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist.




Thank you for your interest in this vehicle. It's located at Centennial Honda, 515 Central Street, Summerside, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you; call us at 1-902-436-9158.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Centennial Honda

Centennial Honda

610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4

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1-902-436-XXXX

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1-902-436-9158

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$24,453

+ taxes & licensing>

Centennial Honda

1-902-436-9158

2021 Honda Civic