$30,986+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Honda CR-V
EX-L
2021 Honda CR-V
EX-L
Location
Centennial Honda
610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4
1-902-436-9158
$30,986
+ taxes & licensing
Used
67,111KM
VIN 2HKRW2H87MH223558
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour BLACK, FABRIC SEATING SURFACES
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 67,111 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Centennial Honda
2023 Nissan Rogue SV MOONROOF 43,771 KM $32,594 + tax & lic
2022 Honda Civic Touring 44,452 KM $30,541 + tax & lic
2024 Honda CR-V HYBRID EX-L AWD 35,911 KM $43,969 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Centennial Honda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Centennial Honda
610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4
Call Dealer
1-902-436-XXXX(click to show)
$30,986
+ taxes & licensing>
Centennial Honda
1-902-436-9158
2021 Honda CR-V