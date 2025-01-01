$20,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Kia Forte
EX+
Location
Centennial Kia
670 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4J1
844-902-5151
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
98,625KM
VIN 3KPF54ADXME362466
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Steel Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 98,625 KM
Vehicle Description
This extremely low-mileage 2021 Kia Forte EX+ isn't kidding around: it's the real deal. The Forte's a decidedly upmarket small car, with everything from the technology to the material selections to the driving experience declaring that this is a whole lot of value packed into one car.
There's exceptional fuel efficiency, as well: 5.9 L/100km on the highway. But long before you take a road trip showing just how little fuel the Forte uses, simply taking a seat inside the Forte is enough to really impress. Standard equipment on the 2021 Kia Forte EX includes wireless phone charging, an 8-inch centre screen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and a rearview camera, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, lane keeping assist, forward collision avoidance assist, and driver attention alert system. The + package is where it's at, though. There's a sunroof, 17-inch alloys, and LED lighting up front, out back, and inside.
Thank you for your interest in this vehicle. It's located at Centennial Kia of Summerside, 670 Water Street, Summerside, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you; call us toll-free at 1-902-724-4542.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
