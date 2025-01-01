Menu
This extremely low-mileage 2021 Kia Forte EX+ isnt kidding around: its the real deal. The Fortes a decidedly upmarket small car, with everything from the technology to the material selections to the driving experience declaring that this is a whole lot of value packed into one car. Theres exceptional fuel efficiency, as well: 5.9 L/100km on the highway. But long before you take a road trip showing just how little fuel the Forte uses, simply taking a seat inside the Forte is enough to really impress. Standard equipment on the 2021 Kia Forte EX includes wireless phone charging, an 8-inch centre screen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and a rearview camera, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, lane keeping assist, forward collision avoidance assist, and driver attention alert system. The + package is where its at, though. Theres a sunroof, 17-inch alloys, and LED lighting up front, out back, and inside. Thank you for your interest in this vehicle. Its located at Centennial Kia of Summerside, 670 Water Street, Summerside, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you; call us toll-free at 1-902-724-4542.

2021 Kia Forte

98,625 KM

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Kia Forte

EX+

2021 Kia Forte

EX+

Centennial Kia

670 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4J1

844-902-5151

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,625KM
VIN 3KPF54ADXME362466

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Steel Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,625 KM

Vehicle Description

This extremely low-mileage 2021 Kia Forte EX+ isn't kidding around: it's the real deal. The Forte's a decidedly upmarket small car, with everything from the technology to the material selections to the driving experience declaring that this is a whole lot of value packed into one car. 




There's exceptional fuel efficiency, as well: 5.9 L/100km on the highway. But long before you take a road trip showing just how little fuel the Forte uses, simply taking a seat inside the Forte is enough to really impress. Standard equipment on the 2021 Kia Forte EX includes wireless phone charging, an 8-inch centre screen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and a rearview camera, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, lane keeping assist, forward collision avoidance assist, and driver attention alert system. The + package is where it's at, though. There's a sunroof, 17-inch alloys, and LED lighting up front, out back, and inside.




Thank you for your interest in this vehicle. It's located at Centennial Kia of Summerside, 670 Water Street, Summerside, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you; call us toll-free at 1-902-724-4542.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Centennial Kia

Centennial Kia

670 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4J1

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Centennial Kia

844-902-5151

2021 Kia Forte