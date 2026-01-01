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<span>In the 2021 Nissan Murano S, a very long list of standard equipment includes navigation on an 8-inch touchscreen, proximity access/pushbutton start, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, satellite radio compatibility, a rearview camera, LED lighting, and alloy wheels. There are other extras that Nissan has added to the Murano S as well, including Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and forward collision warning. Nissans Safety Shield 360 includes intelligent emergency braking, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot monitoring, lane departure waring, and auto high beams. </span> <span>Its impossible to overstate the impact the Murano has when you first step inside. The equipment levels, in a V6-powered midsize SUV, are extraordinarily high. Pair that with refined power and an isolated cabin that shuts out the world and the Muranos value quotient has always been hard to beat. Plus the Murano is remarkably fuel efficient: 8.3 L/100km in highway driving.</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>Thank you for your interest in this vehicle. Its located at Centennial Nissan, 264 Pope Road, Summerside, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you; call us at 1-902-436-9159.</span>

2021 Nissan Murano

75,718 KM

Details Description Features

$21,892

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Nissan Murano

S

Watch This Vehicle
14335773

2021 Nissan Murano

S

Location

Centennial Nissan of Summerside

264 Pope Rd, Summerside, PE C1N 5C5

902-436-9159

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Contact Seller

$21,892

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
75,718KM
VIN 5N1AZ2AJ4MC129064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # SP26-011
  • Mileage 75,718 KM

Vehicle Description

In the 2021 Nissan Murano S, a very long list of standard equipment includes navigation on an 8-inch touchscreen, proximity access/pushbutton start, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, satellite radio compatibility, a rearview camera, LED lighting, and alloy wheels. There are other extras that Nissan has added to the Murano S as well, including Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and forward collision warning. Nissan's Safety Shield 360 includes intelligent emergency braking, rear cross traffic alert, blind spot monitoring, lane departure waring, and auto high beams. 




It's impossible to overstate the impact the Murano has when you first step inside. The equipment levels, in a V6-powered midsize SUV, are extraordinarily high. Pair that with refined power and an isolated cabin that shuts out the world and the Murano's value quotient has always been hard to beat. Plus the Murano is remarkably fuel efficient: 8.3 L/100km in highway driving.




Thank you for your interest in this vehicle. It's located at Centennial Nissan, 264 Pope Road, Summerside, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you; call us at 1-902-436-9159.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Centennial Nissan of Summerside

Centennial Nissan of Summerside

264 Pope Rd, Summerside, PE C1N 5C5

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902-436-XXXX

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902-436-9159

Alternate Numbers
877-428-6463
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$21,892

+ taxes & licensing>

Centennial Nissan of Summerside

902-436-9159

2021 Nissan Murano