2022 Honda Civic
EX
2022 Honda Civic
EX
Centennial Honda
610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4
1-902-436-9158
$28,323
+ taxes & licensing
Used
39,541KM
VIN 2HGFE2F37NH116194
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 24-262A
- Mileage 39,541 KM
Vehicle Description
The Honda Civic is part of Canada's automotive heritage. The first Civic arrived in Canada nearly five decades ago. It's been built in Canada for 35 years. It was Canada's best-selling car for 24 consecutive years. You can't separate Canada's vehicular landscape from the Honda Civic.
The Civic is a legend, yet this 2022 Honda Civic is also a class-leading, award-winning, critically acclaimed, modern and high-tech sports sedan. This 2022 Honda Civic EX is the heart of the 11th-generation Civic lineup, exemplified by upmarket content like a sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, dual-zone automatic climate control, and proximity access/pushbutton start. There are also heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, auto high beams, blind spot monitoring, and Honda Sensing (adaptive cruise, lane keeping assist, etc.), and a 7-inch centre screen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.
Thank you for your interest in this vehicle. It's located at Centennial Honda, 610 South Drive, Summerside, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you; call us toll-free at 1-902-436-9158.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist
