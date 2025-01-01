Menu
Account
Sign In

2022 Honda Ridgeline

48,477 KM

Details Features

$45,994

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Honda Ridgeline

Black Edition

Watch This Vehicle
12616506

2022 Honda Ridgeline

Black Edition

Location

Centennial Honda

610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4

1-902-436-9158

  1. 12616506
  2. 12616506
  3. 12616506
  4. 12616506
  5. 12616506
  6. 12616506
  7. 12616506
  8. 12616506
  9. 12616506
  10. 12616506
  11. 12616506
  12. 12616506
  13. 12616506
  14. 12616506
  15. 12616506
  16. 12616506
  17. 12616506
  18. 12616506
  19. 12616506
  20. 12616506
  21. 12616506
  22. 12616506
  23. 12616506
  24. 12616506
  25. 12616506
  26. 12616506
  27. 12616506
  28. 12616506
  29. 12616506
  30. 12616506
  31. 12616506
  32. 12616506
  33. 12616506
  34. 12616506
  35. 12616506
Contact Seller

$45,994

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
48,477KM
VIN 5FPYK3F83NB503534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black/Red
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 25-541A
  • Mileage 48,477 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Centennial Honda

Used 2021 GMC Sierra 2500 HD CREW CAB 4X4 for sale in Summerside, PE
2021 GMC Sierra 2500 HD CREW CAB 4X4 71,375 KM $54,871 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Honda CR-V LX AWD for sale in Summerside, PE
2023 Honda CR-V LX AWD 20,000 KM $34,894 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Passport EX-L for sale in Summerside, PE
2020 Honda Passport EX-L 94,313 KM $33,588 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Centennial Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Centennial Honda

Centennial Honda

610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4

Call Dealer

1-902-436-XXXX

(click to show)

1-902-436-9158

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$45,994

+ taxes & licensing>

Centennial Honda

1-902-436-9158

2022 Honda Ridgeline