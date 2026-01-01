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<p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14pt; color: #ba372a;><strong style=font-size: 24px;>$90/Weekly payments based on market value price of $21,397</strong></span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14pt; color: #000000;><strong>Easiest approval process on PEI, helping islanders for over 20 years.</strong></span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=text-decoration: underline; color: #ba372a;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>Here to help get you driving.</strong></span></span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>2 Month 4000 Km Limited Warranty Included</strong></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>New MVI / Oil Change</strong></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>100 Multipoint inspection</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><strong style=font-size: 10.6667px;>*Payment showcased based a short term ownership program O.A.C, payments estimated on value market pricing at time of posting and is subject to change without notice.</strong></p>

2022 Hyundai Elantra

95,132 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Hyundai Elantra

Ultimate Tech

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13969236

2022 Hyundai Elantra

Ultimate Tech

Location

Caseley Auto Sales

56 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4Y8

902-918-5600

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
95,132KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHLN4AG4NU317857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 84
  • Mileage 95,132 KM

Vehicle Description

$90/Weekly payments based on market value price of $21,397

 

Easiest approval process on PEI, helping islanders for over 20 years.

 

Here to help get you driving.

 

2 Month 4000 Km Limited Warranty Included

 

New MVI / Oil Change

 

100 Multipoint inspection

 

 

 

 

 

 

*Payment showcased based a short term ownership program O.A.C, payments estimated on value market pricing at time of posting and is subject to change without notice.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Dual Climate Control
Leather Heated Seats
Sunroof

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Caseley Auto Sales

Caseley Auto Sales

56 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4Y8

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902-918-XXXX

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902-918-5600

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Caseley Auto Sales

902-918-5600

2022 Hyundai Elantra