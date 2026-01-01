$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Hyundai Elantra
Ultimate Tech
2022 Hyundai Elantra
Ultimate Tech
Location
Caseley Auto Sales
56 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4Y8
902-918-5600
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 84
- Mileage 95,132 KM
Vehicle Description
$90/Weekly payments based on market value price of $21,397
Easiest approval process on PEI, helping islanders for over 20 years.
Here to help get you driving.
2 Month 4000 Km Limited Warranty Included
New MVI / Oil Change
100 Multipoint inspection
*Payment showcased based a short term ownership program O.A.C, payments estimated on value market pricing at time of posting and is subject to change without notice.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Exterior
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Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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