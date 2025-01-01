$53,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 RAM 1500
Limited 4x4 Crew Cab EcoDiesel
2022 RAM 1500
Limited 4x4 Crew Cab EcoDiesel
Location
Centennial Kia
670 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4J1
844-902-5151
$53,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
116,600KM
VIN 1C6SRFPM9NN299399
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silky Silver 4SS
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # N2783B
- Mileage 116,600 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2022 Ram 1500 Limited is the top of the heap when it comes to premium content in a 1500-series pickup. The Ram's spacious Crew Cab configuration ensures ample room for passengers and cargo, while premium materials and technology are spread across the entire cabin.
Under the hood, the turbocharged diesel (480 lb-ft of torque!) offers impressive towing and hauling capabilities, making it equally suited for work or play. Plus, it's incredible on fuel, with a highway rating of just 8.0 L/100km. Combine that fuel economy with a 125-litre fuel tank and there's seemingly unending range.
Advanced tech features like a 12-inch infotainment system and driver assistance aids enhance convenience and safety. With its distinctive styling and uncompromising performance, the 2022 Ram 1500 Limited Crew Cab sets the standard for luxury trucks.
Standard features include heated and cooled 12-way power leather front seats, bi-functional LED headlights, auto high beams, rain-sensing wipers, front and rear park assist, rain-sensing wipers, remote tailgate release, and a spray-in bedliner. There's dual-zone automatic climate control, proximity access/pushbutton start, memory-linked power-adjustable pedals, remote start, premium audio, and even a reclining rear seat. Optional extras include a sunroof, power retractable running boards, and a safety suite with lane keeping assist, forward collision mitigation, rear cross-traffic alert, and much more.
Thank you for your interest in this vehicle. It's located at Centennial Kia of Summerside, 670 Water Street, Summerside, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you; call us toll-free at 1-902-724-4542.
Under the hood, the turbocharged diesel (480 lb-ft of torque!) offers impressive towing and hauling capabilities, making it equally suited for work or play. Plus, it's incredible on fuel, with a highway rating of just 8.0 L/100km. Combine that fuel economy with a 125-litre fuel tank and there's seemingly unending range.
Advanced tech features like a 12-inch infotainment system and driver assistance aids enhance convenience and safety. With its distinctive styling and uncompromising performance, the 2022 Ram 1500 Limited Crew Cab sets the standard for luxury trucks.
Standard features include heated and cooled 12-way power leather front seats, bi-functional LED headlights, auto high beams, rain-sensing wipers, front and rear park assist, rain-sensing wipers, remote tailgate release, and a spray-in bedliner. There's dual-zone automatic climate control, proximity access/pushbutton start, memory-linked power-adjustable pedals, remote start, premium audio, and even a reclining rear seat. Optional extras include a sunroof, power retractable running boards, and a safety suite with lane keeping assist, forward collision mitigation, rear cross-traffic alert, and much more.
Thank you for your interest in this vehicle. It's located at Centennial Kia of Summerside, 670 Water Street, Summerside, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you; call us toll-free at 1-902-724-4542.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
Suspension
Air Suspension
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Centennial Kia
2019 Mazda CX-3 GX 12,401 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai KONA Preferred AWD 84,156 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
2025 Kia K4 GT-LINE TURBO 8,882 KM $32,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Centennial Kia
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Centennial Kia
670 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4J1
Call Dealer
844-902-XXXX(click to show)
$53,995
+ taxes & licensing
Centennial Kia
844-902-5151
2022 RAM 1500