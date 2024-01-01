Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Honda CR-V

48,961 KM

Details Features

$38,784

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Honda CR-V

Sport

Watch This Vehicle
11936664

2023 Honda CR-V

Sport

Location

Centennial Honda

610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4

1-902-436-9158

  1. 11936664
  2. 11936664
  3. 11936664
  4. 11936664
  5. 11936664
  6. 11936664
  7. 11936664
  8. 11936664
  9. 11936664
  10. 11936664
  11. 11936664
  12. 11936664
  13. 11936664
  14. 11936664
  15. 11936664
  16. 11936664
  17. 11936664
  18. 11936664
  19. 11936664
  20. 11936664
  21. 11936664
  22. 11936664
  23. 11936664
  24. 11936664
  25. 11936664
  26. 11936664
  27. 11936664
Contact Seller

$38,784

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
48,961KM
VIN 2HKRS4H53PH110031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,961 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Centennial Honda

Used 2023 Honda CR-V Sport for sale in Summerside, PE
2023 Honda CR-V Sport 48,961 KM $38,784 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition for sale in Summerside, PE
2022 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition 56,201 KM $46,689 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda Ridgeline Touring Awd for sale in Summerside, PE
2021 Honda Ridgeline Touring Awd 52,269 KM $41,968 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Centennial Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Centennial Honda

Centennial Honda

610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4

Call Dealer

1-902-436-XXXX

(click to show)

1-902-436-9158

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,784

+ taxes & licensing

Centennial Honda

1-902-436-9158

Contact Seller
2023 Honda CR-V