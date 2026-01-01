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<span>For more than a quarter-century, the Honda CR-V has been a core member of Canadas growing SUV class. In fact, the CR-V is routinely one of Canadas best-selling SUVs, and its built in Canada, by Canadians, for Canadians. Its uniquely equipped for Canada, too. 2023 marks the launch of the sixth generation of the Honda CR-V, and its better than ever, with <em>huge</em> interior space, amazing fuel efficiency, a truly premium cabin, and the continued benefits of Hondas RealTime AWD.</span> <span>As a 2023 CR-V Sport, this Honda benefits from all sorts of upmarket gear, as well: 8-way power drivers seat, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, and proximity access/pushbutton start. Theres also dual-zone automatic climate control, multi-angle rearview camera and a 7-inch centre screen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.</span> <span>The 2023 CR-V Sports list of features include plenty of advanced tech, too: adaptive cruise, lane keeping assist, traffic sign recognition, auto high beams, forward collision warning, and more.</span> <span>Of course, so much of the CR-Vs appeal is down to its versatility. There are 41 inches of rear seat legroom, 1,113 litres of cargo volume behind the rear seats, and 2,166 litres of max. cargo volume.</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>Thank you for your interest in this vehicle. Its located at Centennial Honda, 515 Central Street, Summerside, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you; call us at 1-902-436-9158.</span>

2023 Honda CR-V

67,030 KM

Details Description Features

$33,842

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Honda CR-V

Sport AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14335770

2023 Honda CR-V

Sport AWD

Location

Centennial Honda

610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4

1-902-436-9158

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$33,842

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
67,030KM
VIN 2HKRS4H50PH114988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Urban Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,030 KM

Vehicle Description

For more than a quarter-century, the Honda CR-V has been a core member of Canada's growing SUV class. In fact, the CR-V is routinely one of Canada's best-selling SUVs, and it's built in Canada, by Canadians, for Canadians. It's uniquely equipped for Canada, too. 2023 marks the launch of the sixth generation of the Honda CR-V, and it's better than ever, with huge interior space, amazing fuel efficiency, a truly premium cabin, and the continued benefits of Honda's RealTime AWD.




As a 2023 CR-V Sport, this Honda benefits from all sorts of upmarket gear, as well: 8-way power driver's seat, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, and proximity access/pushbutton start. There's also dual-zone automatic climate control, multi-angle rearview camera and a 7-inch centre screen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.




The 2023 CR-V Sport's list of features include plenty of advanced tech, too: adaptive cruise, lane keeping assist, traffic sign recognition, auto high beams, forward collision warning, and more.




Of course, so much of the CR-V's appeal is down to its versatility. There are 41 inches of rear seat legroom, 1,113 litres of cargo volume behind the rear seats, and 2,166 litres of max. cargo volume.




Thank you for your interest in this vehicle. It's located at Centennial Honda, 515 Central Street, Summerside, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you; call us at 1-902-436-9158.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Centennial Honda

Centennial Honda

610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4

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1-902-436-XXXX

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1-902-436-9158

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$33,842

+ taxes & licensing>

Centennial Honda

1-902-436-9158

2023 Honda CR-V