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<span>The second-generation of Honda Canadas HR-V is more powerful, more spacious, better equipped, and more refined. The 158-horsepower 2023 HR-V includes a ton of features as standard equipment. On the tech front, theres adaptive cruise, auto high beams, blind spot monitoring, and lane keeping assist along with LED lights, rain-sensing wipers, and Traffic Jam Assist.</span> <span>The HR-V, with 1559 litres of total cargo capacity, also includes convenience and comfort features such as a sunroof, proximity access/pushbutton start, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a multi-angle rearview camera. Dont forget that the HR-V also includes Hondas RealTime all-wheel-drive. Theres also a big centre screen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>Thank you for your interest in this vehicle. Its located at Centennial Honda, 515 Central Street, Summerside, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you; call us at 1-902-436-9158.</span>

2023 Honda HR-V

107,821 KM

Details Description Features

$25,847

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Honda HR-V

SPORT AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14335767

2023 Honda HR-V

SPORT AWD

Location

Centennial Honda

610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4

1-902-436-9158

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Contact Seller

$25,847

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
107,821KM
VIN 3CZRZ2H57PM104513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Milano Red
  • Interior Colour BLACK, SPORT FABRIC SEATING SURFACES
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,821 KM

Vehicle Description

The second-generation of Honda Canada's HR-V is more powerful, more spacious, better equipped, and more refined. The 158-horsepower 2023 HR-V includes a ton of features as standard equipment. On the tech front, there's adaptive cruise, auto high beams, blind spot monitoring, and lane keeping assist along with LED lights, rain-sensing wipers, and Traffic Jam Assist.




The HR-V, with 1559 litres of total cargo capacity, also includes convenience and comfort features such as a sunroof, proximity access/pushbutton start, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a multi-angle rearview camera. Don't forget that the HR-V also includes Honda's RealTime all-wheel-drive. There's also a big centre screen with Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.




Thank you for your interest in this vehicle. It's located at Centennial Honda, 515 Central Street, Summerside, PEI. We look forward to hearing from you; call us at 1-902-436-9158.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Front collision mitigation
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Centennial Honda

Centennial Honda

610 South Dr, Summerside, PE C1N 3Z4

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1-902-436-XXXX

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1-902-436-9158

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$25,847

+ taxes & licensing>

Centennial Honda

1-902-436-9158

2023 Honda HR-V