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<p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14pt; color: #ba372a;><strong style=font-size: 24px;>$89/Weekly payments based on market value price of $25,495</strong></span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14pt; color: #000000;><strong>Easiest approval process on PEI, helping islanders for over 20 years.</strong></span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=text-decoration: underline; color: #ba372a;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>Here to help get you driving.</strong></span></span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>2 Month 4000 Km Limited Warranty Included</strong></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>New MVI / Oil Change</strong></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>100 Multipoint inspection</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><strong style=font-size: 10.6667px;>*Payment showcased based a short term ownership program O.A.C, payments estimated on value market pricing at time of posting and is subject to change without notice.</strong></p>

2024 Toyota Corolla

63,925 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Toyota Corolla

SE

Watch This Vehicle
14068335.810076767?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=32726

2024 Toyota Corolla

SE

Location

Caseley Auto Sales

56 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4Y8

902-918-5600

  1. 1778247349035
  2. 1778247349510
  3. 1778247349951
  4. 1778247350403
  5. 1778247350812
  6. 1778247351242
  7. 1778247351664
  8. 1778247352078
  9. 1778247352525
  10. 1778247353010
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
63,925KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YFB4MBE9RP172110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black+Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 59
  • Mileage 63,925 KM

Vehicle Description

$89/Weekly payments based on market value price of $25,495

 

Easiest approval process on PEI, helping islanders for over 20 years.

 

Here to help get you driving.

 

2 Month 4000 Km Limited Warranty Included

 

New MVI / Oil Change

 

100 Multipoint inspection

 

 

 

 

 

 

*Payment showcased based a short term ownership program O.A.C, payments estimated on value market pricing at time of posting and is subject to change without notice.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Apple Carplay
Automatic High beams
Heated Seats
Lane keeping Assist

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Caseley Auto Sales

Caseley Auto Sales

56 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4Y8

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902-918-XXXX

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902-918-5600

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Caseley Auto Sales

902-918-5600

2024 Toyota Corolla