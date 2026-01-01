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<p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14pt; color: #ba372a;><strong style=font-size: 24px;>$98/Weekly payments based on market value price of $23,800</strong></span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14pt; color: #000000;><strong>Easiest approval process on PEI, helping islanders for over 20 years.</strong></span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=text-decoration: underline; color: #ba372a;><span style=font-size: 14pt;><strong>Here to help get you driving.</strong></span></span></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>2 Month 4000 Km Limited Warranty Included</strong></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>New MVI / Oil Change</strong></p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><strong>100 Multipoint inspection</strong></p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p class=MsoNormal><strong style=font-size: 10.6667px;>*Payment showcased based a short term ownership program O.A.C, payments estimated on value market pricing at time of posting and is subject to change without notice.</strong></p>

2025 Nissan Kicks

43,473 KM

Details Description Features

$23,800

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Nissan Kicks

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2025 Nissan Kicks

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Location

Caseley Auto Sales

56 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4Y8

902-918-5600

  1. 1783523669823
  2. 1783523670510
  3. 1783523671174
  4. 1783523671719
  5. 1783523672447
  6. 1783523673010
  7. 1783523673467
  8. 1783523673900
  9. 1783523674419
  10. 1783523674848
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,800

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
43,473KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CP5CV0SL476805

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 24
  • Mileage 43,473 KM

Vehicle Description

$98/Weekly payments based on market value price of $23,800

 

Easiest approval process on PEI, helping islanders for over 20 years.

 

Here to help get you driving.

 

2 Month 4000 Km Limited Warranty Included

 

New MVI / Oil Change

 

100 Multipoint inspection

 

 

 

 

 

 

*Payment showcased based a short term ownership program O.A.C, payments estimated on value market pricing at time of posting and is subject to change without notice.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Backup Camera
Bluetooth
Heated Seats

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Caseley Auto Sales

Caseley Auto Sales

56 Water St, Summerside, PE C1N 4Y8

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902-918-XXXX

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902-918-5600

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$23,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Caseley Auto Sales

902-918-5600

2025 Nissan Kicks