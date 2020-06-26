Menu
$7,290

+ taxes & licensing

Dupont Automobile

418-662-6528

2009 Suzuki SX4

2009 Suzuki SX4

traction intégrale Jlx 5 portes

2009 Suzuki SX4

traction intégrale Jlx 5 portes

Location

Dupont Automobile

590, Avenue du Pont S, Alma, QC G8B 2V2

418-662-6528

$7,290

+ taxes & licensing

  • 84,200KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5267000
  • Stock #: 20008a
  • VIN: JS2YB417296200572
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.dupontautomobile.com/occasion/Suzuki-Sx4-2009-id7813548.html

Suxuki Sx4 jlx 2009 , 84 200 km , awd , air climatisée


cruise control , sièges chauffant , phares

antibrouillard, mag , beau véhicule propre .


véhicule non inspecté vendu tel quel


Frais inclus de 295 $ pour carproof , frais de dossier et autres frais administratif .
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Cache bagages
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Transmission Manuelle
  • Changeur de CD au tableau de bord
  • Sièges tissu
  • Radio HD
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Transmission Manuelle - 5 vitesses
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Banquette arrière divisée

