2009 Suzuki SX4

Suxuki Sx4 jlx 2009 , 84 200 km , awd , air climatisée
cruise control , sièges chauffant , phares
antibrouillard, mag , beau véhicule propre .
véhicule non inspecté vendu tel quel
Frais inclus de 295 $ pour carproof , frais de dossier et autres frais administratif .
