2009 Suzuki SX4

Additional Features Radio Satellite

Freins ABS

Tapis protecteurs

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Climatisation deux zones

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Climatiseur automatique

Phares antibrouillard

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Transmission Automatique

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Démarrage sans clé

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Radio avec lecteur CD

Rétroviseurs électriques

Air climatisé

Cache bagages

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Volant gainé de cuir

Transmission Manuelle

Changeur de CD au tableau de bord

Sièges tissu

Radio HD

Coffre - Ouverture à distance

Transmission Manuelle - 5 vitesses

Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)

Lampes de lecture arrière

Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.