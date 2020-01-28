Menu
2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Coupé 3 portes, boîte Automatique , GS

2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Coupé 3 portes, boîte Automatique , GS

Location

Dupont Automobile

590, Avenue du Pont S, Alma, QC G8B 2V2

418-662-6528

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 82,444KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4589061
  • Stock #: 20013
  • VIN: 4a31k2df9ce601601
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
2-door
https://www.dupontautomobile.com/occasion/Mitsubishi-Eclipse-2012-id7685866.html

Mitsubishi Eclipse Gs 2012 , 82 444 km , 2 portes coupé , air climatisée , sièges chauffant , système de

son rockfort forsgate , mag

Véhicule inspecté en 85 points prêt à partir tous les entretiens sont effectués , Garantie motopropulseur 18 aout 2021 ou 160 000 km
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Traction avant
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Pneus performance
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Transmission Manuelle
  • Sièges tissu
  • Transmission Manuelle - 5 vitesses
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Coffre - Ouverture d'urgence

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

