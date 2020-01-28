2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse

https://www.dupontautomobile.com/occasion/Mitsubishi-Eclipse-2012-id7685866.html



Mitsubishi Eclipse Gs 2012 , 82 444 km , 2 portes coupé , air climatisée , sièges chauffant , système de



son rockfort forsgate , mag



Véhicule inspecté en 85 points prêt à partir tous les entretiens sont effectués , Garantie motopropulseur 18 aout 2021 ou 160 000 km

Additional Features Freins ABS

Tapis protecteurs

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Climatisation deux zones

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Traction avant

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Antivol

Pneus performance

Transmission Automatique

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Roue de secours - Temporaire

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Rétroviseurs électriques

Air climatisé

Banquette arrière divisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Ensemble éclairage commodité

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Volant gainé de cuir

Transmission Manuelle

Sièges tissu

Transmission Manuelle - 5 vitesses

Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)

Lampes de lecture arrière

Coffre - Ouverture d'urgence

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.