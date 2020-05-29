Menu
$12,290

+ taxes & licensing

Dupont Automobile

418-662-6528

2012 RAM 1500

Cabine quad 4RM, 140,5 po ST

Location

590, Avenue du Pont S, Alma, QC G8B 2V2

  • 171,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5109986
  • Stock #: 9393a
  • VIN: 1C6RD7FT9CS151974
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Gris
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
Ram 1500 St 2012 , 171 000 km , Hemi 5.7l , 4x4 , groupe électrique , cruise control , pneus lt + mag , kit de controle ,

de brake , beau look !!!


Frais inclus de 295 $ pour carproof , frais de dossier et autres frais administratif .
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • 4 Roues motrices
  • Crochet remorquage arrière
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Banquette arrière divisée

