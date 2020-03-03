Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 RAM 1500

Cabine quad 4RM, 140,5 po SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 RAM 1500

Cabine quad 4RM, 140,5 po SLT

Location

Dupont Automobile

590, Avenue du Pont S, Alma, QC G8B 2V2

418-662-6528

  1. 4706421
  2. 4706421
  3. 4706421
  4. 4706421
  5. 4706421
  6. 4706421
  7. 4706421
  8. 4706421
Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 91,485KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4706421
  • Stock #: 9484a
  • VIN: 1c6rr7gt9ds521242
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.dupontautomobile.com/occasion/RAM-1500-2013-id7712149.html

Ram 1500 Outdoorsman 2013 , 91 485 km, siège électrique , console , groupe remorquage , 5.7l

marche pied , mag 17 pouces .

Véhicules inspecté en 85 points par un technicien FCA !!! TOUS les entretiens sont fait prêt à partir !!!

Financement disponible
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Marchepieds
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Transmission Automatique - 8 vitesses
  • Sièges tissu
  • 4 Roues motrices
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dupont Automobile

2009 Dodge Ram 2500 ...
 182,135 KM
$10,500 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 2500 Cabine...
 70,706 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Grand Cher...
 23,800 KM
$41,995 + tax & lic
Dupont Automobile

Dupont Automobile

590, Avenue du Pont S, Alma, QC G8B 2V2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

418-662-XXXX

(click to show)

418-662-6528

Send A Message