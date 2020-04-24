Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Familiale 4 portes SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Familiale 4 portes SXT

Location

Dupont Automobile

590, Avenue du Pont S, Alma, QC G8B 2V2

418-662-6528

  1. 4918200
  2. 4918200
  3. 4918200
  4. 4918200
  5. 4918200
  6. 4918200
  7. 4918200
  8. 4918200
  9. 4918200
  10. 4918200
  11. 4918200
  12. 4918200
  13. 4918200
Contact Seller

$18,290

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50,100KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4918200
  • Stock #: 9806a
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG3GR393961
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.dupontautomobile.com/occasion/Dodge-Grand_Caravan-2016-id7743110.html

Dodge Gr Caravan sxt 2016 50 100 km , stow'n go , tri-zone , dvd , écran tactile avec caméra de recul ,

bluetooth , air climatisée , tout équipé !!!


Véhicule inspecté en 85 points par un technicien FCA !!! Tous les entretiens sont fait prêt à partir !!!

Frais inclus de 295 $ pour carproof , frais de dossier et autres frais administratif .
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Porte-bagages (toit)
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Climatisation arrière
  • Entreposage Média sur disque dur
  • Sièges de troisième rangée
  • Sièges tissu
  • Système de divertissement vidéo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dupont Automobile

2016 RAM 1500 Cabine...
 131,200 KM
$23,290 + tax & lic
2013 RAM 1500 Cabine...
 88,000 KM
$21,290 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 187,465 KM
$7,545 + tax & lic
Dupont Automobile

Dupont Automobile

590, Avenue du Pont S, Alma, QC G8B 2V2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

418-662-XXXX

(click to show)

418-662-6528

Send A Message