Additional Features Freins ABS

Phares antibrouillards

Tapis protecteurs

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Climatisation deux zones

Antipatinage

Enjoliveurs de roues

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Porte-bagages (toit)

Transmission Automatique

Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses

Caméra de recul

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique

Rétroviseurs électriques

Technologie Bluetooth intégrée

Air climatisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Lunette arrière coulissante

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Volant gainé de cuir

Climatisation arrière

Entreposage Média sur disque dur

Sièges de troisième rangée

Sièges tissu

Système de divertissement vidéo

