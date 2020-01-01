Menu
2016 Honda Civic

EX-T - BERLINE - CVT

2016 Honda Civic

EX-T - BERLINE - CVT

Location

Alma Honda

2625 Ave du Pont Sud, Alma, QC G8B 5V2

418-480-4776

$17,196

+ taxes & licensing

  • 51,128KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4500132
  • Stock #: 20055A
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F4XGH112202
Exterior Colour
Bleu
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.almahonda.com/occasion/Honda-Civic-2016-id7668605.html

** UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE - ENTIÈREMENT RECONDITIONNÉ PAR NOS ÉQUIPES DE MÉCANIQUE ET D'ESTHÉTIQUE - AUCUNE RECLAMATION D'ASSURANCE **
** TOUS NOS PRIX SONT TRANSPARENTS ET DÉJA NÉGOCIÉS AU MEILLEUR PRIX DU MARCHÉ! LE PRIX QUE VOUS VOYEZ EST LE PRIX QUE VOUS PAYEZ SANS SURPRISES ! **

https://vhr-svc.carfax.ca/fr/main?id=sjUBfh0XyRqTZ8bOOP9pOuPKn94piDxN
Additional Features
  • Chrome
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Antivol
  • Caméra de recul
  • Freins à disque
  • Sièges baquets
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Rideaux gonflables
  • Système de radiocommunication
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Rétroviseurs
  • Garde-boue
  • 8 Haut-parleurs

