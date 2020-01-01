Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Honda CR-V

EX - AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda CR-V

EX - AWD

Location

Alma Honda

2625 Ave du Pont Sud, Alma, QC G8B 5V2

418-480-4776

  1. 4500135
  2. 4500135
  3. 4500135
  4. 4500135
  5. 4500135
  6. 4500135
Contact Seller

$22,079

+ taxes & licensing

  • 37,485KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4500135
  • Stock #: 20031A
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H53GH127180
Exterior Colour
Bleu
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.almahonda.com/occasion/Honda-CRV-2016-id7668606.html

** DEMARREUR À DISTANCE - PELLICULE PROTECTRICE À L'AVANT - UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE - ENTIÈREMENT RECONDITIONNÉ PAR NOS ÉQUIPES DE MÉCANIQUE ET D'ESTHÉTIQUE - AUCUNE RECLAMATION D'ASSURANCE **
** TOUS NOS PRIX SONT TRANSPARENTS ET DÉJA NÉGOCIÉS AU MEILLEUR PRIX DU MARCHÉ! LE PRIX QUE VOUS VOYEZ EST LE PRIX QUE VOUS PAYEZ SANS SURPRISES ! **

https://vhr-svc.carfax.ca/fr/main?id=AH7m2Ng7eBpqKLm3SP1ojQQfW%2f0y7K2%2f
Additional Features
  • Chrome
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Toit ouvrant
  • 6 haut-parleurs
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Antivol
  • Caméra de recul
  • Freins à disque
  • Sièges baquets
  • Anti-démarreur
  • Rideaux gonflables
  • Système de radiocommunication
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Rétroviseurs
  • Garde-boue

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Alma Honda

2019 Nissan Qashqai ...
 9,140 KM
$24,868 + tax & lic
2016 Honda CR-V EX -...
 37,485 KM
$22,079 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Civic EX-...
 51,128 KM
$17,196 + tax & lic
Alma Honda

Alma Honda

2625 Ave du Pont Sud, Alma, QC G8B 5V2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

418-480-XXXX

(click to show)

418-480-4776

Send A Message