2016 Jeep Wrangler

Additional Features Freins ABS

Tapis protecteurs

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Phares antibrouillard

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Coussin gonflable passager

Freins à disque

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Air climatisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Transmission Manuelle

Transmission Manuelle - 6 vitesses

Sièges tissu

4 Roues motrices

Crochet remorquage arrière

Barre de sécurité

Décapotable

Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.