2016 Jeep Wrangler

+ taxes & licensing
418-662-6528
590, Avenue du Pont S, Alma, QC G8B 2V2
418-662-6528
+ taxes & licensing
https://www.dupontautomobile.com/occasion/Jeep-Wrangler-2016-id7787321.html
Jeep Wrangler 2 portes sport , 43 084 km , Manuelle , air climatisée , toit souple seulement , mag
attache remorque . très propre !!!
Véhicule inspecté en 85 points par un technicien FCA !!! Tous les entretiens sont fait . Prêt à partir !!
Frais inclus de 295 $ pour carproof , frais de dossier et autres frais administratif .
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
590, Avenue du Pont S, Alma, QC G8B 2V2