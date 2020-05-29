Menu
Account
Sign In
$26,290

+ taxes & licensing

Dupont Automobile

418-662-6528

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Wrangler

2016 Jeep Wrangler

4 RM 2 portes Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Wrangler

4 RM 2 portes Sport

Location

Dupont Automobile

590, Avenue du Pont S, Alma, QC G8B 2V2

418-662-6528

  1. 5128826
  2. 5128826
  3. 5128826
  4. 5128826
  5. 5128826
  6. 5128826
  7. 5128826
  8. 5128826
  9. 5128826
Contact Seller

$26,290

+ taxes & licensing

  • 43,084KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5128826
  • Stock #: 9641c
  • VIN: 1C4AJWAG8GL257318
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Gris
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Doors
2-door
https://www.dupontautomobile.com/occasion/Jeep-Wrangler-2016-id7787321.html

Jeep Wrangler 2 portes sport , 43 084 km , Manuelle , air climatisée , toit souple seulement , mag

attache remorque . très propre !!!

Véhicule inspecté en 85 points par un technicien FCA !!! Tous les entretiens sont fait . Prêt à partir !!

Frais inclus de 295 $ pour carproof , frais de dossier et autres frais administratif .
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Freins à disque
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Transmission Manuelle
  • Transmission Manuelle - 6 vitesses
  • Sièges tissu
  • 4 Roues motrices
  • Crochet remorquage arrière
  • Barre de sécurité
  • Décapotable
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dupont Automobile

2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 92,094 KM
$30,290 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 72,550 KM
$16,790 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 Cabine...
 171,000 KM
$12,290 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Dupont Automobile

Dupont Automobile

590, Avenue du Pont S, Alma, QC G8B 2V2

Call Dealer

418-662-XXXX

(click to show)

418-662-6528

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory