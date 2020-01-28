https://www.dupontautomobile.com/occasion/RAM-1500-2016-id7688907.html



Ram 1500 Laramie Crew boite de 6ft4 ram box, 2016 64 645 km , sièges en cuir , toit ouvrant



gps , sièges et volant chauffant mag 20 pouces full équipe !!!





Véhicule inspecté en 85 points par un technicien FCA prêt à partir . Véhicule garantie 31 juillet 2021 ou 100 000 km



Très propre comme un neuf !!!

Additional Features Radio Satellite

Freins ABS

Phares antibrouillards

Marchepieds

Tapis protecteurs

Toit ouvrant

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Climatisation deux zones

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Ordinateur de bord

Climatiseur automatique

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Antivol

Transmission Automatique

Caméra de recul

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Démarrage sans clé

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique

Rétroviseurs électriques

Technologie Bluetooth intégrée

Air climatisé

Banquette arrière divisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Ensemble éclairage commodité

Lunette arrière coulissante

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire

Siège électrique avant - Conducteur

Siège passager - soutien lombaire

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Volant gainé de cuir

Ouvre-porte de garage intégré

Intérieur en cuir

Siège électrique avant - Passager

Transmission Automatique - 8 vitesses

Démarreur à distance

Radio HD

4 Roues motrices

Aide au stationnement (capteurs)

Siège mémoire

Système GPS

Verrous de roue antivol

Pédales ajustables

