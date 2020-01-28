Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 RAM 1500

Cabine multiplaces 4RM, 149 po Laramie

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

Cabine multiplaces 4RM, 149 po Laramie

Location

Dupont Automobile

590, Avenue du Pont S, Alma, QC G8B 2V2

418-662-6528

  1. 4598523
  2. 4598523
  3. 4598523
  4. 4598523
  5. 4598523
  6. 4598523
  7. 4598523
  8. 4598523
  9. 4598523
  10. 4598523
  11. 4598523
  12. 4598523
  13. 4598523
Contact Seller

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 64,645KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4598523
  • Stock #: 20008
  • VIN: 1C6RR7VT6GS184858
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.dupontautomobile.com/occasion/RAM-1500-2016-id7688907.html

Ram 1500 Laramie Crew boite de 6ft4 ram box, 2016 64 645 km , sièges en cuir , toit ouvrant

gps , sièges et volant chauffant mag 20 pouces full équipe !!!


Véhicule inspecté en 85 points par un technicien FCA prêt à partir . Véhicule garantie 31 juillet 2021 ou 100 000 km

Très propre comme un neuf !!!
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Marchepieds
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Siège passager - soutien lombaire
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Ouvre-porte de garage intégré
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Siège électrique avant - Passager
  • Transmission Automatique - 8 vitesses
  • Démarreur à distance
  • Radio HD
  • 4 Roues motrices
  • Aide au stationnement (capteurs)
  • Siège mémoire
  • Système GPS
  • Verrous de roue antivol
  • Pédales ajustables

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dupont Automobile

2012 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 82,444 KM
$9,495 + tax & lic
2017 Mitsubishi Outl...
 39,844 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee T...
 68,472 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
Dupont Automobile

Dupont Automobile

590, Avenue du Pont S, Alma, QC G8B 2V2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

418-662-XXXX

(click to show)

418-662-6528

Send A Message