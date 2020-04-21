Menu
2016 RAM 1500

Cabine quad 4RM, 140,5 po SLT

Dupont Automobile

590, Avenue du Pont S, Alma, QC G8B 2V2

418-662-6528

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 131,200KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4889379
  • Stock #: 9756a
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GM2GS205114
Blanc
Gris
Diesel
4-door
https://www.dupontautomobile.com/occasion/RAM-1500-2016-id7738680.html

Ram 1500 Slt 2016 131 200 km , écran 8.4 pouces , bluetooth , caméra de recul , groupe remorquage,

pneus 20 pouces , mag noir , marche pied noir beau camion !!!


Véhicule inspecté en 85 points par un technicien FCA !!! Tous les entretiens sont fait camion prêt à partir !!

Garantie prolongé plan or 7 ans ou 160 000 km , 16 juin 2023 ou 160 000 km complet !!
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Marchepieds
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Ouvre-porte de garage intégré
  • Transmission Automatique - 8 vitesses
  • Sièges tissu
  • 4 Roues motrices
  • Crochet remorquage arrière

