2017 Jeep Cherokee

+ taxes & licensing
418-662-6528
590, Avenue du Pont S, Alma, QC G8B 2V2
418-662-6528
+ taxes & licensing
https://www.dupontautomobile.com/occasion/Jeep-Cherokee-2017-id7798719.html
Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 2017 , 38 700 km , sièges
et volant chauffant , écran 8.4 pouces , attache
remorque , bluetooth , caméra ,
Véhicule inspecté en 85 points par un technicen FCA !! Tous les entretiens sont fait !! Prêt à partir
Garantie prolongé plan or 5-100 km complet 7 nov 2021 ou 100 000 km
Frais inclus de 295 $ pour carproof , frais de dossier et autres frais administratif .
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
590, Avenue du Pont S, Alma, QC G8B 2V2