2017 RAM 1500

Cabine multiplaces 4RM, 149 po Sport

2017 RAM 1500

Cabine multiplaces 4RM, 149 po Sport

Dupont Automobile

590, Avenue du Pont S, Alma, QC G8B 2V2

418-662-6528

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 57,800KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4417965
  • Stock #: 9001a
  • VIN: 1C6RR7UT2HS770511
Doors
4-door
Ram 1500 Sport Crew Boite de 6ft4 2017 57 800 km , int cuir et tissu , gps , siège électrique , mag 20 pouces noir , bluetooth , caméra de recul

Véhicules inspecté en 85 points prêt à partir tout à été fait dessus , Garantie 26 oct 2022 ou 100 00 km
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Marchepieds
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Siège passager - soutien lombaire
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Ouvre-porte de garage intégré
  • Siège électrique avant - Passager
  • Transmission Automatique - 8 vitesses
  • Démarreur à distance
  • Sièges tissu
  • Radio HD
  • 4 Roues motrices
  • Aide au stationnement (capteurs)
  • Système GPS
  • Verrous de roue antivol
  • Pédales ajustables

Dupont Automobile

Dupont Automobile

590, Avenue du Pont S, Alma, QC G8B 2V2

