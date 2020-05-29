2018 Jeep Cherokee

+ taxes & licensing
590, Avenue du Pont S, Alma, QC G8B 2V2
Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 2018 , 16 661 km , sièges
et volant chauffant , écran 8.4 pouces , attache
remorque , bluetooth , caméra 4x4 , pneus bf
beau look !!!
Véhicule inspecté en 85 points par un technicien FCA !! Tous les entretiens sont fait , Prêt à partir !!
Frais inclus de 295 $ pour carproof , frais de dossier et autres frais administratif .
