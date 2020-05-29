Menu
$30,290

+ taxes & licensing

Dupont Automobile

418-662-6528

2018 Jeep Cherokee

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 4X4

2018 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk 4X4

Location

Dupont Automobile

590, Avenue du Pont S, Alma, QC G8B 2V2

418-662-6528

$30,290

+ taxes & licensing

  • 16,661KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5191139
  • Stock #: 9795a
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBX2JD592508
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.dupontautomobile.com/occasion/Jeep-Cherokee-2018-id7798704.html

Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 2018 , 16 661 km , sièges

et volant chauffant , écran 8.4 pouces , attache

remorque , bluetooth , caméra 4x4 , pneus bf

beau look !!!


Véhicule inspecté en 85 points par un technicien FCA !! Tous les entretiens sont fait , Prêt à partir !!

Frais inclus de 295 $ pour carproof , frais de dossier et autres frais administratif .
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Phares automatiques
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Démarreur à distance
  • Sièges tissu
  • Phares haute intensité
  • 4 Roues motrices
  • Crochet remorquage arrière
  • Banquette arrière divisée

