2011 Honda CR-Z

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<p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; text-align: center; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>En tant quexperts en financement automobile, nous avons la solution, peu importe votre situation. Un simple coup de téléphone et nous vous trouverons le véhicule parfait.</span></p><p> </p><p><strong id=docs-internal-guid-a800d4c0-7fff-ec81-1fbb-e3a73346c03d style=font-weight: normal;> </strong></p><p> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; text-align: center; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>✅ Garantie Moteur et Transmission avec option 1 an disponible à l’achat sur tous les véhicules en inventaire.</span></p><p> </p><p><strong style=font-weight: normal;> </strong></p><p> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; text-align: center; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>💳 Paiements par carte débit et crédit acceptés. 🔄 Nous acceptons les échanges.</span></p><p> </p><p><strong style=font-weight: normal;> </strong></p><p> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; text-align: center; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Contactez-moi, Samuel Primeau, au 📞 450****369****3013 🚀 </span></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p><p dir=ltr style=line-height: 1.38; text-align: center; margin-top: 0pt; margin-bottom: 0pt;><span style=font-size: 11pt; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: #000000; background-color: transparent; font-weight: 400; font-style: normal; font-variant: normal; text-decoration: none; vertical-align: baseline; white-space: pre-wrap;>Commerçants de véhicules usagés, à votre service! </span></p>

2011 Honda CR-Z

211,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Honda CR-Z

Watch This Vehicle
14232302.815730245?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=33572

2011 Honda CR-Z

Location

Prilo Occasion

290, Boulevard Maple Grove, Beauharnois, QC J6N 1L6

450-369-3013

  1. 1780766943356
  2. 1780766943872
  3. 1780766944306
  4. 1780766944755
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
211,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JHMZF1D60BS800054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 211,000 KM

Vehicle Description

En tant qu'experts en financement automobile, nous avons la solution, peu importe votre situation. Un simple coup de téléphone et nous vous trouverons le véhicule parfait.

 

 

 

✅ Garantie Moteur et Transmission avec option 1 an disponible à l’achat sur tous les véhicules en inventaire.

 

 

 

💳 Paiements par carte débit et crédit acceptés. 🔄 Nous acceptons les échanges.

 

 

 

Contactez-moi, Samuel Primeau, au 📞 450****369****3013 🚀

 

 

 

Commerçants de véhicules usagés, à votre service!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2011 Honda CR-Z for sale in Beauharnois, QC
2011 Honda CR-Z 211,000 KM $8,990 + tax & lic

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Prilo Occasion

Prilo Occasion

Emplacement de Beauharnois

290, Boulevard Maple Grove, Beauharnois, QC J6N 1L6

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450-369-XXXX

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450-369-3013

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$8,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Prilo Occasion

450-369-3013

2011 Honda CR-Z