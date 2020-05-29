Menu
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Beauport

418-660-3856

2013 Hyundai Elantra

Berline 4 portes, boîte auto GL *Disp. l

Location

Kia Beauport

304, rue Seigneuriale, Beauport, QC G1C 3P9

418-660-3856

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 65,236KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5183756
  • Stock #: 1370-20A
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE0DH220517
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE ,AIR CLIMATISÉ RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE ,SIÈGES CHAUFFANT
JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ BAS KILOMÈTRAGE POUR UN VÉHICULE D`OCCASION À QUÉBEC UNE SEULE PLACE KIA BEAUPORT RIEN D`AUTRE
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Pneus performance
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Coffre - Ouverture d'urgence
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Kia Beauport

Kia Beauport

304, rue Seigneuriale, Beauport, QC G1C 3P9

418-660-3856

