$12,899

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Beauport

418-660-3856

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Ensemble Valeur plus familiale 4 portes

Kia Beauport

304, rue Seigneuriale, Beauport, QC G1C 3P9

418-660-3856

$12,899

+ taxes & licensing

  • 101,617KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5275544
  • Stock #: 1384-20A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG7FR653017
Exterior Colour
Rouge
Interior Colour
Charbon
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
GRANDE CARAVAN IDÉAL POUR LOGER TOUTE LA FAMILLE AVEC LES VACANCE QUI APPROCHE EXTRA CLEAN AIR CLIMATISÉ,GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE ET BIEN PLUS
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges de troisième rangée
  • Sièges tissu
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kia Beauport

304, rue Seigneuriale, Beauport, QC G1C 3P9

418-660-3856

